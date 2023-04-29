Practice effective management systems – Club Owners, Coaches in WPL urged

Madam Simphiwe Dludlu, Head Coach of South Africa’s Under-17 side, Bantwana has urged club owners and coaches of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) teams to practice effective management systems to achieve success.

The experienced gaffer said this at a Leadership and Development workshop organised by Betway Ghana, a leading betting platform in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on measures to develop Women’s football in Ghana.

She said that as football administrators and heads, there was the need to make sure players and other staff of the clubs were ready and fit for tournaments and competitions.

Madam Dludlu stressed the need for planning ahead of tournaments and competitions and also building teams in the area of talent identification, scouting, and other sectors.

“Not only planning ahead of these competitions, but you also have to reward your players and the team as a whole when they win matches or trophies.

“Get the employee of the month in your club, the coach of the month and appreciate them,” she urged.

The coach also encouraged managers to improve on the technology of their clubs to be able to analyze matches of their opponents which would help them achieve success.

“The clubs are for the Senior management, President, CEO’s who should make sure they create a safe and peaceful environment for players to perform to the excellent standard.”

Mr. Ishak Alhassan, Player Status Committee of the GFA addressing the session said prioritizing the welfare of players would help stabilize their psychological and emotional development.

He appealed to the GFA and Club owners to appoint Player Care Officers in the various teams to ensure each member of the team was sound before every match.

As part of the workshop, Betway Ghana, who are Development Partners of the Women’s Premier League presented balls, training kits, cones, gloves, mini soccer goalposts, and other equipment to the GFA.

Mr. Magnus Rex Danquah, Betway Ghana’s Country Manager – Operations, said this gesture was to show solidarity in the long-lasting relationship with the GFA.

According to him, the materials presented would help the Premier League teams to practice what they had been taught at the previous workshops on the field.

Mr. Kurt Okraku, President of the GFA expressed his excitement and commended Betway Ghana for playing a key role in the development of the Women’s league.