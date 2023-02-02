Practicing Circular Economy, key to reducing environmental pollution

Ms Alice Ama Darko, Director of Densal Global, a social enterprise organisation based in the UK says moving from linear to circular economy has become imperative to reduce environmental pollution and carbon emissions to save the earth from harmful effects.

She explained that circular economy promotes the reuse, recycle, and upcycle of waste materials for other purposes rather than discarding them into the environment or burning to shore up greenhouse emissions which has become a global concern.

Densal Global prides itself in supporting SMEs in Sustainability, Circular Economy, and environmental conservation.

Ms. Darko told the Ghana News Agency in an interview during a training session on Sustainability and Circular Economy in Practice for young business owners in the garment and plastic waste management space in Takoradi in the Western Region.

She said proper garment and plastic waste management could contribute significantly to reducing climate change and ensure that humanity benefits from environmental resources for present and future generations.

“We at Densal Global are committed to supporting SMEs in the plastic and garment sector get it right to help ensure best environmental practices, employing circular economy principles in business operations in a bid to safeguard the health of the planet for generations to come.

The training, according to her, would not be a one-off exercise, “we will follow up to ensure that the knowledge acquired is implemented and support their businesses to thrive and grow”.

Mr Ekow-Akyin Kwofie, an SME Development Coach added that circular economy practices were the key tool to climate change and creating resilient communities.

He said the space promoted many job opportunities, ensured positive wealth creation and business growth.

Already, there are over 1.13 m plastics waste with only one percent recycled in the country and called for innovation to scale up job opportunities in the green space.

The Business Development Consultant thus encouraged responsible consumption among Ghanaians to protect the natural environment.