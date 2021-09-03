Pragmatic measures needed to curb cyclists’ indiscipline in Cape Coast – Oguaamanhen

Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area, has expressed concern over the growing indiscipline among motor cyclists, particularly the “pragia and aboboyaa” riders in Cape Coast, causing danger to other road users.

He said he was equally worried about the scores of children of school-going age who had opted for the “pragia” riding business at the expense of their education and safety, under the watch of their parents.

The Omanhen was speaking at a forum organised by the Oguaa Traditional Council to address the myriad of problems facing the Cape Coast Metropolis.

The various regional commanders of security agencies, heads of institutions, traditional and religious leaders, the media and other identifiable groups took turns to address the gathering on measures to accelerate development of the area.

Touching on education, Osabarima Kwasi Atta bemoaned the low academic performance, especially at the basic level, and rallied the support of all to reverse the trend.

He urged parents and guardians to keep firm eyes on their children and wards to enable them to become responsible citizens in future.

Reacting to the Omanhen’s concerns, Mrs Martha Owusu Agyemang, the Central Regional Director of Education, assured that her outfit would continue to work with all stakeholders to rectify the situation.

On the academic performance in the region, she announced that the Cape Coast Metropolis scored 61.67 per cent in the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), which was not bad, and stressed the need for teachers, parents, students and the government to up their efforts to make it better.

Chief Superintendent Cephas Arthur, the Cape Coast Metro Police Commander, called on all road users to obey road traffic regulations and pledged the commitment of the police to work with all stakeholders to ensure sanity on the roads.

“The police need your support to address all the major security challenges in the Metropolis, particularly the tricycle indiscipline, sand winning, parental irresponsibility, and open defecation,” he said.