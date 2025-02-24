“Pragya” Revolution: How Tricycles Are Driving Youth Employment Amid Safety Concerns

In recent years, tricycles, popularly known as “Pragya,” have emerged as a transformative force in Ghana’s transport sector, offering a lifeline to thousands of unemployed youth while reshaping the country’s economic landscape.

With their low acquisition cost and potential to earn between 300 to 500 cedis daily, Pragya has become a symbol of hope for many young Ghanaians seeking financial stability. However, as the tricycle revolution gains momentum, concerns over safety and regulation threaten to overshadow its socio-economic benefits.

For many young people, Pragya represents more than just a mode of transport—it is a gateway to entrepreneurship and self-reliance. Faced with limited job opportunities, an increasing number of youths are turning to tricycle operations as a viable source of income. Some rent the vehicles on a pay-per-use basis, while others save diligently to purchase their own. The daily earnings enable drivers to cover basic expenses, support their families, and even invest in other ventures. This shift has not only reduced unemployment but also curbed social vices, as many young people now have a legitimate means of earning a living.

Beyond direct employment, the Pragya boom has spurred a wave of entrepreneurial activity. Maintenance workshops, spare parts dealerships, and accessory sales have sprung up to cater to the growing demand. This ecosystem has created additional jobs and fostered a culture of innovation, with young entrepreneurs finding new ways to capitalize on the tricycle trend.

Safety Concerns Loom Large



Despite its economic promise, the rapid rise of Pragya has raised significant safety concerns. Accidents involving tricycles are becoming increasingly common, often attributed to reckless driving, inadequate training, and poor road infrastructure. Many drivers operate without formal training, putting themselves, passengers, and other road users at risk. Industry experts warn that without urgent intervention, the situation could escalate, undermining the gains made so far.

To address these challenges, stakeholders are calling for a multi-pronged approach. Transport authorities are urged to provide comprehensive safety training for tricycle operators, covering defensive driving, passenger safety, and basic first aid. Infrastructure improvements, such as dedicated lanes, better signage, and enhanced traffic systems, are also seen as critical to ensuring the safe integration of Pragya into Ghana’s transport network.

Public awareness campaigns on road safety practices are another proposed solution. By educating drivers and passengers alike, these initiatives could foster a culture of responsibility and reduce accidents. Additionally, government intervention in the form of low-interest loans or grants could make tricycles more accessible to aspiring owners, while a robust regulatory framework would enhance safety standards and public confidence in the service.

The rise of Pragya is undeniably a double-edged sword. On one hand, it has created jobs, reduced unemployment, and empowered young Ghanaians to take control of their futures. On the other, the lack of regulation and safety measures poses a significant risk to public safety. Striking a balance between these two realities is crucial to ensuring the sustainability of the tricycle revolution.

Industry watchers emphasize that Pragya’s potential extends far beyond its role as a transport solution. It is a socio-economic movement that has the power to transform lives and communities. However, without proper oversight and investment in safety, this potential could be squandered.

As Ghana grapples with the challenges and opportunities presented by Pragya, one thing is clear: the tricycle phenomenon is here to stay. The question is whether the country can harness its benefits while addressing its risks, ensuring that this innovative mode of transport continues to drive progress for years to come.