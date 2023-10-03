Praise Achievement Awards 2023: Bethel Revival Gets Several Nominations

Contemporary gospel music group, Bethel Revival Choir has been nominated at the second edition of the Praise Achievement Awards 2023.

This year, Praise TV, the organizers of Praise Achievement Awards seeks to celebrate kingdom laborers in God’s vineyard.

The gospel music group got nominated in nine (9) categories at the nominees unveiling held on Sunday, September 24 at the Osu Ebenezer Presbyterian Church Hall in Accra.

Bethel Revival Choir had two (2) nominations in the Best Traditional Christian Music of the Year with Tegbe Tegbe and Enyo, and Best Collaboration of the Year with Tegbe Tegbe ft. Edwin Dadson and Ewe Bongo Medley ft. Akesse Brempong.

The nominated categories are;

1. Group of the Year

2. Songwriter of the Year – Tegbe Tegbe

3. Best Traditional Christian Music – Enyo

4. Best Traditional Christian Music – Tegbe Tegbe

5. Best Collaboration – Tegbe Tegbe ft. Edwin Dadson

6. Best Collaboration – Ewe Bongo Medley ft. Akesse Brempong

7. Song of the Year – Tegbe Tegbe

8. Album/EP of the Year – Enyo

9. Artiste of the Year

Bethel Revival Choir was adjudged the Best Group of the Year at the maiden edition of the Praise Achievement Awards in 2022.

The main event will be held at the Oil Dome, Royal House Chapel in Accra on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4 pm.