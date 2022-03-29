Praise Nutakor Secures Place Among Ghana’s Top 10 Women In PR  

For the third consecutive time, Ms Praise Nutakor, Head of Communications and Partnerships at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ghana, has been recognised as one of Ghana’s top 10 women in Public Relations by the Women in PR Ghana.

Women in Public Relations Ghana is a professional networking organisation committed to educating, mentoring and empowering female PR professionals and students and the recognition is to celebrate the contribution of women to achieving gender equality in the industry.

A statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency stated that among other things, Ms Nutakor was result-driven communications expert in charge of communication and implementation, and “throughout 2021, Praise has been actively supporting the efforts of her organisation by equally amplifying information on her social media pages especially LinkedIn and Facebook.

“She was awarded by UNDP for her outstanding leadership in communicating on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“She is also passionate about media capacity development where she organised various trainings for media practitioners across the country in different SDGs areas, recently on data storytelling to empower Journalists to advocate more on SDGs issues with evidence.

“As a leader with outstanding track record, Praise affectionately called the SDG woman, has led multinational projects including the YouthConnekt Africa; a youth led conference which brought together over 2000 young delegates with high profiles from across the continent, organised strategic communication training for district assemblies, also led a Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) training for journalists and many more,” it added.

The statement said Ms Nutakor also participated in the Global Women in Public Relations International Women’s Day Mentorship Programme and currently served as an Advisory Member for Women in PR Ghana.

Ms Nutakor who thanked Women in PR Ghana for the recognition explained that she was motivated to continue to contribute more for sustainable national development especially the attainment of the SDGs.

She said, “this is yet another big challenge to continue to pursue excellence to uplift the face of the communications industry”.