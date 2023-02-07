Praises gallore as Christian Atsu found alive

Ghanaians from all walks of life have expressed gratitude to Almighty God following the rescue of Ghanaian international Christian Atsu, who was trapped under rubble after an earthquake in Turkey.

The devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday morning has killed thousands of people, and rescue efforts were still underway to save those trapped under the rubble.

Atsu, who currently plays for Hatayspor, was trapped in the rubble for many hours but was finally rescued later on Monday.

He is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The Vice President of Hatayspor Mustafa Özat said: “Christian Atsu was removed with injuries. Unfortunately, our sporting director Taner Savut is still under the rubble.”

The hashtag ” #GloryToGod” has been trending on social media with various social media users, who are relieved with the news of Atsu’s rescue after hours of conflicting reports.

Mr Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, wrote on Twitter: “Glory be to God. Christian Atsu rescued alive. We wish him excellent & speedy recovery from his injuries.”

Mubarak Wakaso, a former national teammate of Christian Atsu, was elated with the news as he wrote: “Alhamdullilah for now, still praying.