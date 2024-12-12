Prak Group Celebrates Corporate Excellence with Double Win at Corporate People’s Choice Awards

In a momentous celebration of corporate excellence, Prak Group achieved a remarkable milestone at the prestigious Corporate People’s Choice Awards, held recently at the Accra Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel.

The company was honored with two coveted awards, solidifying its position as a leader in Ghana’s manufacturing and hygiene sectors.

Champion Global, a subsidiary of Prak Group, was recognized as the Best Corporate Hygiene Solution Provider of the Year, a nod to its exceptional delivery of top-tier hygiene solutions to businesses and institutions across Ghana. Simultaneously, Prak Industries earned the title of Best Paper Tissue Quality of the Year (Manufacturing Category), celebrating its commitment to producing superior paper tissue products that meet and exceed consumer expectations.

Speaking after the event, Robert Owusu Ansah, Founder and CEO of Prak Group, expressed his pride and gratitude. “These accolades are a testament to our relentless commitment to excellence and innovation. I am deeply grateful to our exceptional team—your hard work and passion make achievements like these possible. This is not just a victory for Prak Group but for every member of our organization who strives to push boundaries and set new standards every day.”

Under Mr. Ansah’s visionary leadership, Prak Group has made significant strides in the manufacturing and hygiene industries. From introducing high-quality paper tissue products under its Odo Products brand to delivering reliable hygiene solutions with Prak Professional, the company has consistently championed innovation, quality, and sustainability.

The evening’s awards add to Prak Group’s growing reputation as a leader in its field and an employer of choice, inspiring trust among partners, clients, and customers alike. As the company looks to the future, Robert emphasized that these awards mark the beginning of a new chapter. “We will continue to push boundaries, surpass expectations, and aim for even greater success. Together, we are unstoppable.”

Prak Group in previous years has won some prestigious awards. In 2022, the company won the Hygiene Manufacturing category at the 40Under40 Award, Ghana and in 2021, the company won the Manufacturing Category, Hygiene Products at the Ghana Industry CEO Awards.