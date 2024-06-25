Prampram; ‘Annor We’ Kingmakers Warns Police Over Planned Enstoolment Of Sub-Chiefs In Com.25 And Vakpor

Kingmakers of the Annor We royal gate (one of the three royal gates making up the Prampram Chieftaincy dynasty) have warned of a possible bloodbath should plans by some individuals to enstool sub-chiefs and Asafoatse in some communities within the Prampram Paramountcy are made to stand.

According to the kingmakers, plans by certain individuals within the Annor We gate to enstool subchiefs for the Community 25, Annor-Kwame, and Vakpor communities all within the Prampram Traditional Area, as well as an Asafoatse for thr Annor We gate could be a recipe for violence since neither the kingmakers nor a larger member of the royal gate endorsers such plans.

According to the kingmakers, there are a host of ongoing legal tussles over the Prmapram Paramountcy at both the Greater Accra and National House of Chiefs to determine the legitimacy of persons holding themselves as traditional leaders of the Paramountcy hence any attempt to enstool new sub-chiefs by these persons whose legitimacy are being challenged at the Regional and national house of Chiefs will warrant to an affront on the law and to the house.

The kingmakers accused some individuals like Daniel Annertey Abbey, Daniel Annertey a.k.a Dan Blocka, and Richard Doku (a suspect who is under an inquiry bail for an attempted murder case) as individuals masterminding the planned enstoolment ceremony. They claimed these individuals who have the backing of the embattled Michael Quarcopome Packer alias Nene Tetteh Wakah and some illegitimate elders have planned to hold the said enstoolment despite glaring security concerns which could result in bloody clashes between the Annor awe gate and these individuals.

The kingmakers under the leadership of Numo Osabu Abbey IV the principal stoolfather of the Prampram Paramountcy and head of the Annor We gate in a statement, further called on the IGP, Regional Minister, the Tema Regional Police Command, and the Regional Security Council to put a stop to the planned installation ceremony or be ready to hold accountable individuals like Daniel Annertey Abbey, Richard Doku, Charles Boye Abbey, and Daniel Annertey a.k.a Dan Blocka, should there be any violence or bloodshed during or after the said enstoolment ceremony.