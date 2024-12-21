Prampram Awaits Justice: Hope Rises as Nene Tetteh Wakah and 9 Others Face High Court in January 2025 over 2020 Murder Case

The Prampram Traditional Area in the Greater Accra Region has been gripped by anticipation following the announcement that embattled chief Nene Tetteh Wakah and nine others will appear before the Accra High Court on January 20, 2025. The group stands accused of involvement in the 2020 murder of Nene Aryeh Otuseikro IV, a clan head of Prampram.

This development comes after proceedings at the Circuit Court were concluded, paving the way for a trial in the High Court. Nene Tetteh Wakah, his former secretary, Neizer Osabutey, and eight other suspects were arrested in connection with the killing of Nene Otuseikro IV. The clan head was shot by unknown gunmen during a dawn meeting at the family shrine, a crime that sent shockwaves through the community.

Revelations from the Court

Court documents have revealed that during a police search prior to their arrest, the lead suspect, Nene Tetteh Wakah, and three of his accomplices were found in possession of AK-47 rifle shells. This discovery has raised serious concerns among the kingmakers of Prampram, who view it as a critical piece of evidence to implicate the suspects.

The kingmakers expressed alarm over the possession of such dangerous ammunition by civilians, emphasizing that AK-47 rifles are strictly reserved for security services. They have called on authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the activities of Nene Tetteh Wakah and his associates, which they believe have tarnished the reputation of the Prampram area.

The community leaders urged law enforcement agencies to delve deeper into the matter to uncover any potential underhand dealings, stressing the need for justice to restore the area’s dignity and uphold public safety.

The murder of Nene Otuseikro IV was the latest in a series of killings linked to chieftaincy disputes in Prampram. Since Nene Tetteh Wakah’s bid for the stool began, five traditional leaders, including Nene Atsure Bentah III, a former President of the Prampram Traditional Council, and his successor Nene Dapoh, were assassinated between 2018 and 2019.

The news of the trial has brought renewed hope to the residents of Prampram, who have long yearned for justice. Many believe the case marks a critical step toward addressing unresolved murders tied to the chieftaincy conflicts.

Speaking to the press, some residents expressed optimism that the judiciary will handle the case impartially, shedding light on the deaths of their kinsmen and bringing closure to grieving families.

“We trust the High Court and the Attorney General to ensure justice is served. This is a moment we’ve been waiting for, and we hope it will deter others from such heinous acts,” a resident said.

Kingmakers of Prampram also voiced their confidence in the judicial system, urging authorities to deliver a fair trial that would bring peace and stability to the area.

“We commend the efforts of the police, the Chief Justice, and the judiciary thus far. We appeal for a thorough and unbiased trial to ensure justice for the victims and their families,” one kingmaker noted.

The trial is expected to provide a platform to unravel the alleged involvement of Nene Tetteh Wakah and his associates in the spate of murders that have marred the Prampram chieftaincy. The community remains hopeful that the process will restore confidence in the rule of law and deter future crimes.