Prampram Homowo; Kingmakers Commend Regional Security Council For Roadmap To A Peaceful Festival

Kingmakers of the Prampram Traditional Area have commended the District and Regional Security Council for their speedy resolution to ensuring peace ahead of the area’s Homowo celebration, which comes off this weekend.

In a recent security meeting initiated by the Regional Security council between parties involved in the long-standing chieftaincy dispute in Prampram, a road map of an agreement was reached in ensuring this year’s Homowo festival comes off peacefully.

Paramount Stool father and Dzaase of the Prampram Tradtional Area, Numo Osabu Abbey IV who led the delegation of kingmakers, in a press briefing after the meeting, commended the regional and District security councils for working in hand to ensure the area witnesses an incident-free during and after the Homowo festivities.

Numo Osabu Abbey IV said, the area will experience one of the best Homowo festivals in recent years due to their resolve to ensure development in Prampram.

Numo Osabu added that, with the black Stool still in the possession of the Annor We Royal family and that of the kingmakers, the onus lies with them to ensure that, the safety and sanctity of the Homowo Festival and the Traditions of Prampram

He called on all descendants of the Annor We Royal family of Prampram domiciled in and outside Ghana to come home and partake in this year’s Prampram Homowo Festival, which promises to be a memorable one.