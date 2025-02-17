Prampram Kingmakers Petition Mahama; Call for Justice in Alleged Illegality, Unresolved Murders

Kingmakers of the Prampram Traditional Area in the Greater Accra Region have petitioned President John Dramani Mahama, urging him to address what they describe as grave injustices in the chieftaincy affairs of the town.

The petition, signed by the Paramount Stoolfather, Numo Osabu Abbey IV, challenges the legitimacy of Nene Tetteh Wakah as the Paramount Chief of Prampram.

The kingmakers allege that his gazetting by the National House of Chiefs was marred by illegalities, orchestrated by influential figures including the President of the National House of Chiefs, Nana Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs President, King Odaifio Welentsi, and the late former Council of State member, Hon. E.T. Mensah.

According to the petitioners, the recognition of Nene Tetteh Wakah has brought untold suffering to the people of Prampram, who had placed their faith in the nation’s justice and security systems. They insist that the process leading to his gazetting was flawed, particularly as a CD Form (a document questioning his eligibility) had been issued against him, indicating that he was neither a royal nor an heir apparent to the Prampram stool.

Call for Investigation into Unresolved Murders

The petition also highlights a series of unresolved murders linked to the chieftaincy dispute, including the killings of former Prampram Mankralo, Nene Atsure Benta and elders such as Nene Dapoh and Nene Otuseikro IV between 2018 and 2020.

The kingmakers are calling on President Mahama to direct the Attorney General to reopen these cases and ensure that Nene Tetteh Wakah and eight others, currently standing trial at an Accra High Court, face justice.

They allege that the previous administration, under President Nana Akufo-Addo, failed to pursue the case due to Nene Tetteh Wakah’s alleged connections with influential figures within the Attorney General’s office and the then-government.

They are now appealing to the new Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, to take swift action to deliver justice to the people of Prampram.

Appeal to Restore Justice and Stability

The kingmakers believe that resolving the Prampram chieftaincy dispute should be a priority in President Mahama’s efforts to restore public trust and justice in Ghana. They stress that the ongoing crisis has led to multiple fatalities and widespread disenfranchisement, and they urge the President to take decisive steps to rectify the situation.

The people of Prampram, they say, have endured years of turmoil, and they are hopeful that this administration will finally bring closure to the long-standing chieftaincy impasse.