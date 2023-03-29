Prampram: Nene Tetteh Wakah Was Never Enstooled Customarily

Facts and evidence presented to the media by some kingmakers in the Prampram Paramountcy have revealed that the embattled chief of Pramrpam Michael Quarcopome Packer, also known as Nene Tetteh Wakah II was not was not enstooled by the rightful people as customary demands.

Nene Tetteh Wakah a native of the Tsawenya family in Prampram is purported to have been enstooled on two occasions as chief of the area in 2017 and 2018 in his maternal home, leading to several years of disputes and bloody attacks on individuals who rose against the said enstoolment.

The former estate developer who is accused of paying his way out to attract the support of some government officials so as to cement his authority as chief was in December 2021 gazetted by the regional and national House of Chiefs under bizarre and fishy circumstances that resulted in a Kumasi High Court issuing a bench arrest warrant for the president of the National House of Chiefs Nana Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II for disrespecting a lawsuit preventing the House from carrying out such misguided action.

Several months down the lane, the media has sought to find out why kingmakers in the Prampram Traditional area have refused to lend their support to the said Nene Tetteh Wakah let’s talk of recognising him as chief of the Paramountcy.

Heads of the three royal gates namely Abbey Doku Mansro We, Tetteh Djan Larbi Agbo We, Kwei Opletu We together with the Paramount Stool father who doubles as the Dzaasetse of Prampram Numo Osabu Abbey IV in a meeting with the press, presented evidence backing their long-standing claims that the said Nene Tetteh Wakah was never enstooled as a chief per customs demands.

According to them, as customs demand, any individual who is selected to become chief of Prampram must hail from the royal AnnorWe gate, which is the sole gate mandated by customs to produce a chief.

They claim for Michael Quarcopome Packer, who is a native of Tsawenya a family that is not even part of the 3 clan houses under the Annor We royal gate to be made a chief, is an abomination and a clear miscarriage of justice.

They claim per custom demands, the said Nene Tetteh Wakah should have first been a royal of the AnnorWe gate and then confined in a royal stool room with the necessary customary rites performed for him by the stool father and other kingmakers. However, the former (Nene Tetteh Wakah), who is not a royal, was neither kept in the AnnorWe royal stool room nor underwent any customary rites performed for him by either the stool father or kingmakers.

The elders said it is of grave concern to see some top offices, including a former council of state member E.T Mensah and security heads scheming with the said embattled chief to stamp his authority in a traditional area he has no locus to rule.

According to the kingmakers, the gazettion of Nene Tetteh Wakah II by the regional House of Chiefs, will not change the fact that he is not a royal and has not undergone any proper customary rites to ascend the throne of the Prampram Paramountcy and for that matter, they are confident that the wheels of justice will deliver its verdict on the matter in due time.

Checks from the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs indicated that on June 21, 2019, the House unanimously approved Nene Kwaku Dapor (then chief of Dawhenya) as the acting president of the Prampram Traditional Area, after finding out that Michael Quarcopome Packer a.k.a Nene Tetteh Wakah who was purportedly installed as chief of Prampram did not pass through the due process of selection, nomination and installation, hence the need to declare his entoolement as null and void.

The question now is what changed, influencing the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs to turn around after 3 years following the change of leadership in the house to approve and gazette Nene Tetteh Wakah when all evidence and facts proved that his installation were a sham.

Meanwhile, checks by the media indicate that all individuals enstooled by the stool father Numo Osabu Abbey IV whose legitimacy is being questioned by the said Michael Quarcopome Packer and his followers are still in active service. The individuals include the Prampram Queenmother, the chief priest and even the late Justice David Abbey who’s reported to have enstooled the embattled Nene Tetteh Wakah as chief of Prampram is currently acting in their capacity. So the question is why would the Greater Accra House of Chiefs recognised said individuals enstooled by the Prampram Paramount stool father in the person of Numo Osabu Abbey, but will not respect or accept his objection to Nene Tetteh Wakah’s supposed enstoolemt as chief when all facts available indicate that the latter was not duly selected, nominated and properly installed as chief of Prampram.