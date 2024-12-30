Prampram Police Nab Three in Bizarre Missing Corpse Case; Others Still at Large

The Prampram District Police have arrested three individuals, including a self-proclaimed traditional leader, for stealing a corpse from a mortuary and secretly burying it in a family house in Ningo. This shocking act has left the community in outrage and sparked calls for swift justice.

The suspects, Emmanuel Tetteh Kwetsu, who styles himself as Asafoatse of the Okuben family of Lowehkponor, along with Abraham Amekah, Kotoka Ajdaben and four others at large, are alleged to have collected the body of Seth Kojo Okuben on December 14, 2024, just days after it was deposited at a morgue. They confessed during police interrogation that the body was buried clandestinely in a room within the family house without the consent of family elders or Asafoatse Ashalley Kwetsu Okuben IV, the legitimate family head.

The suspects retrieved the body without proper documentation or burial permits, fueling suspicions about their motives. However they are not able to explain their actions except that the self-styled Asafoatse is laying claim that the deceased is his stool father. The other accomplices, identified as Godsent Emmanuel Kwetey Kwetsu, Rev. David Doku Teye (D.D. Teye), Samuel, and Naomi, are currently on the run.

Early on the suspects denied knowledge about the missing corpse, telling the police the said Seth Kojo Okuben is not dead. However after the Okuben family reported the missing corpse and even made media appeals to draw attention to the issue, the police intensified their investigation leading to the final confession by the suspects.

The family alleged that the police’s slow response emboldened the suspects. “We are shocked at the lack of urgency displayed in handling such a sensitive matter,” said a family representative.

This act of defiance has further deepened divisions within the family. Asafoatse Ashalley Kwetsu Okuben IV expressed his outrage in an interview, describing the incident as a “gross violation of tradition and law.” He condemned the burial as “unnecessary and disrespectful,” emphasizing that proper funeral rites involving the entire family are a crucial aspect of their customs.

The scandal has also revived a long-standing leadership dispute within the Okuben family. Emmanuel Tetteh Kwetsu, the main suspect, is said to have repeatedly claimed the Asafoatse title despite court rulings affirming Asafoatse Ashalley Kwetsu Okuben IV as the legitimate leader.

“This man has been a thorn in our side, defying tradition and creating chaos at every turn,” Asafoatse Ashalley lamented.

The Okuben family has called on the Inspector General of Police to intervene and ensure that all suspects, including those at large, are brought to book. “This is not just about a body; it is about upholding our laws, traditions, and the dignity of our family,” they said.

As the investigation unfolds, community members are watching closely, demanding accountability and transparency from the police. The scandal has not only shaken the Ningo community but also highlighted the delicate balance between tradition, law, and leadership disputes.

The Prampram District Police have assured the public of their commitment to resolving the case and capturing the fugitives. However, the question remains: will justice prevail in this eerie saga?