Prampram Polyclinic to get 30-bed maternity ward

The Prampram Polyclinic in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region is to get a 30-bed maternity ward to improve health care services within the district and the surrounding communities.

The 30-bed maternity ward is to cost about 400,000 Euros and expected to be completed in three years.

The ward would include a meeting area, midwives’ restrooms, and a neonatal department for infants, among other amenities.

Mrs. Evelyn Naa Takie Botchway, General Secretary of the Ga Damgbe Europa Union (GDEu) and founder of the Abladei Women Organization (AWO), stated that the facility would improve health delivery in the District.

Mrs Botchway, who announced this, was delivering a keynote address at an event held to lay the groundwork for work to begin on the building.

She emphasized that the current eight-bed capacity maternity ward being used at the Polyclinic was not in a good shape and needed an urgent rehabilitation.

She said the maternity ward was overcrowded with inadequate beds, creating so much inconvenience for expectant women.

Mrs. Botchway stated that all Ga Damgbe organizations, including those home and abroad, would be contacted to support the project and to ensure the project was executed on time.

She urged the Global Sustained Partnership to work with the team to enable them get a suitable maternity block.

Mrs. Gifty Ansah, Ningo-Prampram District Director for Health Services, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, bemoaned the lack of infrastructure at the Polyclinic.

She said the project would help address some of critical challenges confronting the facility.

Mrs. Ansah said the polyclinic usually recorded about 800 deliveries annually.

A 10-member project committee was appointed and given the responsibility of seeing that the project was completed on time.