Prampram: Security On High Alert Attempt To Steal Sacred Black Stool

Security in the Prampram District has been put on high alert following a tip-off of an attempt by some hired goons to steal from the stool room, the sacred black Stool.

Reports says the embattled Prampram chief is bent on taking over the Black Stool in a bid to cement his authority after some Prampram natives and investors in the diaspora questioned his legitimacy and Authority following a report that the seal of authority thus the sacred black stool has never been in his possession not even after he was supposedly enstooled as chief of Prampram.

Reports were rife on Wednesday the 31st of August 2022 of a possible planned attack on the stool room by some thugs alleged to be working for the embattled Prampram chief, Nene Tetteh Wakah II. According to the rumors, the supposed mercenaries who have been spotted in the Prampram township on a few occasions.

The latest report comes on the backheel of a recent lawsuit filed by assignees to the embattled Nene Tetteh Wakah II, praying a Tema High Court to impress upon the Paramount stool father to release keys of the stool room which houses the sacred Black Stool.

However, after failing in their bid to use the court to intimidate the stool father to release the said black stool, some school of thought believes the use of mercenaries to forcefully takeover the stool room and retrieve the sacred stool, might be the last resort of those assignees.

Reports also suggest that the embattled chief and his cohorts are desperate to take possession of the sacred stool, after some business partners of the chief cut ties with him, following media reports suggesting he has not been properly enstooled or made to sit on the sacred black Stool which makes him the legitimate chief of the area.

This has informed the Prapram District Police to be on high alert after kingmakers in the area notified them of the said ploy.

Meanwhile, the Paramount stool father of Prampram Numo Osabu Abbey has denied reports making rounds that, he has been coiled to hand over the black stool to Nene Tetteh Wakah. Speaking in an interview, Numo Osabu Abbey IV said, no amount of money or intimidation will compel him or any of his elders to hand over the keys of the stool room or the said sacred black stool to the former, since he has no moral cause to lay claim to the Prampram chieftaincy title. He added that the failure of Nene Tetteh Wakah II to sit on the black stool which will be under his (Numo Osabu Abbey) supervision, denies him of every right to parade himself as chief and not even the dubious gazzetion of his name into the National House of Chiefs, can make him a chief.