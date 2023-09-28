Looking at Maser Group, one noticeable thing is their dedication to foster local innovation through supporting African entrepreneurs and tech start-ups. The Maser groups does this through funding, giving access to resources and offering mentorship programs all over the continent.

This begs the question, who runs Maser Group? What drives them; is it passion, purpose or profit? Known for his famous words, (“We’re not just here to do business; we’re here to make a difference,”) Prateek Suri’s journey as the CEO of Maser Group can be described with one word: purpose. Prateek’s vision for Africa is centred on fostering innovation and uplifting local communities. Prateek believed, “Africa is brimming with untapped potential. By providing support and mentorship, we can unlock a wealth of innovation that benefits not only the continent but the world.”

The Maser Group CEO recognizes that Africa’s tech transformation is impossible to achieve without the required infrastructure. As a result, under his leadership, Maser Group has taken on projects to improve connectivity by building the digital highways that promise to unite the most remote regions with the global tech ecosystem. “Infrastructure is the backbone of technology. To truly change the landscape, we need to ensure that every African has access to the digital world,” Prateek emphasizes.

Prateek Suri is a firm believer in how life-changing education is hence being at the forefront in spearheading initiatives that equip the youth of Africa with skills and equipment needed to thrive and exist in the digital era. Additionally, Maser Group’s has collaborated and built partnerships with various educational institutions and vocational training programs that are bridging the gap and preparing the younger generation for the future workforce. “Education is the cornerstone of progress,” Prateek noted. “By investing in the education of our youth, we are investing in Africa’s future.”

The focus to develop tailor-made solutions that fit the context of the challenges people face in Africa is a key aspect that Prateek Suri applies in his approach to transform the tech landscape in Africa. “We don’t believe in one-size-fits-all solutions. Africa is diverse, and so are its challenges. Our tech solutions should reflect that diversity,” Prateek asserted.

The impact that Prateek Suri has on the tech landscape in Africa continues to become a beacon of light to many African youths. From a keen observation, it is apparent that the CEO of Maser Group has the future of African technology in his mind and his deeds are not aimed at being part of the movement or fitting in but he aims to inspire a new generation of innovative leaders who are keen on bringing about progress within their contexts.

In conclusion, Prateek Suri’s journey serves as proof of the unnoticeable power of purpose, and commitment in transforming the African tech landscape. He is a beacon of light and a pioneering spirit that is fighting for and building a table for Africa to share its innovations, grow its economy and promote its talents world over. Under his Leadership the Group emerged as Unicorn with 1Bn $ Revenue.