Pray ceaselessly for peace and Unity in Dagbon – Napaga Kazaya

A wife of the Overlord of Dagbon, Napaga Kazaya Hajia Asana Salifu has called on Ghanaians and the people of Dagbon especially to pray ceaselessly for peace and unity for the people.

She said Ya-Na Abukari II had placed Dagbon into the hands of the Almighty God (Allah) and would continue to need their guidance and protection from God for development.

Napaga Asana made the call when the Overlord of Dagbon Ya-Na Abubkari II organized a Quranic recitation at the Gbewaa Palace at Yendi of Northern Region for his wives Gbanzalin Hajia Abibata Fusheini, Galban Hajia Hamida Galba, Napaga Kazaya Hajia Asana Salifu, Gbewaa Palace secretary Alhaji Mohammed Abdul Rahman and all those who travelled from Dagbon and Ghana as a whole for prayers at Mecca.

She said what they saw in Mecca was great as Muslims from the entire world prayed and worshipped God and urged them to desist from committing sins and live by the word of God from Quran (scriptures).

She prayed to God to fight all the war mongers for the progress and development of Dagbon and Northern Regions as a whole as Ya-Na was carrying the entire Dagbon seeking peace, unity and development.

She appealed to the chiefs and people of Dagbon to help him to rule and reminded them how they remembered Ya-Na, Dagbon and the country in prayers for prosperity.

The Yendi Imams on behalf of Yan-Limam Abdul-Rauf led the Quran recitation prayed to God to accept their recitations and all that those who went to Mecca and prayed.

They also prayed for the entire Dagbon and Ghana as a whole and asked God to protect the wives of Ya-Na and give all those who went to Mecca to live new lives and prayed for the entire security agencies in Ghana including the military for them to protect the people.

Alhaji Abukari prayed to God to accept their Quran recitation and what they requested from and expressed appreciation to the Overlord, the chiefs, elders and Muslims who attended the occasion.