Pray for Black Bombers and Black Hitters – Coach Asare

Head trainer of the national Boxing teams, Black Bombers and Black Hitters, coach Dr. Ofori Asare has called on Ghanaians to pray for the boxers to win and qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Speaking to Yours Truly in an interview, he said the boxers have prepared and trained well for the tournament, but that is not enough until the blessings of God or spiritual aspect is added.

He said the boxers are in shape and look poised for business, but it would not be easy as others too have prepared and only one boxer who wins gold will qualify for the Olympic Games in 2024.

According to Coach Asare, they are never complacent or over confident, but focused and determined to win all bouts.

“We are here to win so tell Ghanaians to pray for us. It is not easy but we will triumph” he said.

Coach Asare is the founder of Wisdom Boxing Club has been to many international Tournaments and at the Tokyo 2020 he won a bronze medal with Samuel Takyi.

Two boxers from the Wisdom Boxing Club are in the squad, experienced Abdul Wahid Omar and Theophilus Allotey.

Seth Gyamfi aka Freezy MacBones is in the team together with Jonathan Tetteh who said he will hurt someone at the African Qualifier.