Pray for Mahama to Revive Ghana – Alhaji Sinare’s Ramadan Plea to Muslims

As the sacred month of Ramadan begins, former Ghana Ambassador to Egypt and Saudi Arabia, H.E. Alhaji Said Sinare, has urged Muslims across the country to dedicate their prayers to H.E. John Dramani Mahama as he takes on the monumental task of reviving Ghana from the economic and social devastation left behind by the Nana Addo-Bawumia administration of the NPP.

Alhaji Sinare, who is the National Chairman of the Zongo Caucus Working Committee of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), made this passionate call in his one-page Ramadan message going viral on the Internet, emphasizing that Ghana’s current state demands not just leadership but divine intervention.

The respected politician and former Member of Parliament lamented that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration left Ghana in economic collapse, with record-breaking corruption, skyrocketing debt, high unemployment, and struggling businesses. He described their governance as reckless and deceitful, accusing them of running the country into an abyss of hardship and hopelessness.

“It is no secret that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia left Ghana in ruins. Their failed policies, corruption, and mismanagement have suffocated Ghanaians, collapsing businesses and destroying livelihoods,” Alhaji Sinare stated.

However, he assured Ghanaians that despite the economic crisis inherited, there is hope under President Mahama, whose leadership is committed to restoring stability, creating jobs, and bringing relief to suffering families.

Addressing Muslim communities, Alhaji Sinare stressed that Ramadan is a time of deep reflection, sacrifice, and prayer, urging them to use this period to pray for Mahama and Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as they work tirelessly to fix the mess left behind by the previous administration.

He particularly called on the Zongo communities, reminding them of the unwavering support Mahama has shown them over the years. As the founder of Zongo for NDC, Alhaji Sinare has personally visited over 4,000 Zongo communities, campaigning for Mahama’s return to power to bring back economic stability and social justice.

“I charge all Muslims to pray for our President, John Dramani Mahama, that Allah (SWT) may grant him wisdom, strength, and divine guidance to rebuild Ghana and restore dignity to governance,” he said.

As Muslims across Ghana observe Ramadan, Alhaji Sinare urged them not only to pray but also to actively support a government that prioritizes their welfare. He warned against allowing the failures of the past to repeat, stressing that Ghana cannot afford another era of incompetence and deceit.

“Our country is at a crossroads. We must stand united, in faith and determination, to ensure that we do not allow another government that prioritizes corruption and mismanagement over the well-being of Ghanaians,” he declared.

Alhaji Sinare concluded his message with a prayer, asking Allah (SWT) to accept the fasts of all Muslims, bless their efforts, and guide Ghana towards a future of prosperity, justice, and true leadership under President Mahama.