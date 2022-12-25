Prayer during the festive season is crucial – Rev. Ayer

The Reverend Ebenezer Ayer, Head Pastor of Priesthood Worship Centre (PWC), Assemblies of God, Tema Community Six, has charged Ghanaians to intensify prayers during the Christmas festive season.

He said it takes the grace of God to sail through the year in good health; and at such a time spent with God appreciating Him for his unfailing love and mercies, especially during festive seasons is highly recommended.

Rev. Ayer, preaching during Christmas Sunday service, mentioned that every human wrestled against many spirits, demons, and principalities.

As such consistent prayers were very important and, “everyone is in the plan of God that is why we are still alive.”

He mentioned that there were altars and covenants in families which requires fervent prayers to break and urged them to be close to God for His covenant to prevail.

As part of the Christmas Day service, Rev. Ayer led the church to pray for the sick across the world and for God’s protection and security, among others.

The church also dedicated time to sing songs of praise to God.