The much-anticipated Huawei Y9a is finally here, and you can pre-order it from the 25th of September to the 1st of October 2020.

The Huawei Y9a is packed with rich features, a stellar design, and all at a more affordable price. It is easily one of Huawei’s best smartphones and for good reason.

Aimed at a more younger audience, the HUAWEI Y9a packs in a SuperCamera setup and promises powerful performance with all-day long battery and SuperCharge features. Here is an in depth look at what this new smartphone brings to the table.

SuperCamera with 64MP Quad Camera setup

Stepping away from the standards of usual entry level smartphones, the HUAWEI Y9a comes with a stunning 64MP Quad Camera Setup to live up to its SuperCamera name.

This setup consists of a 64MP Main Camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Lens, 2MP Depth Lens and a 2MP Macro Lens, for an all scenario photography experience.

Going into details, the main 64MP camera is fitted with f/1.8 aperture lens for high resolution photography with rich and enhanced details.

The 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle lens on the other hand packs f/2.4 lens and offers 120 degree field of view with support for wide angle recording as well.

The 2MP Depth lens contributes towards bokeh effects and works with the main camera for beautiful portrait shots with blurred backgrounds, while the 2MP Macro Lens allows for close up shots up to 4cm close.

The camera setup also allows for fantastic low light photography thanks to the Super Night Mode. This feature uses powerful algorithms and deep learning to achieve stunning results during night portrait photography, high light sensitivity night photography and even night shots of cityscapes.

This feature also brightens skin tone and backgrounds in the night. All of this is made possible by the high ISO 51200 ISO and the 64MP main camera’s large 1/1.7-inch sensor and large aperture of f/1.8.

This is complemented by a multi-frame noise reduction algorithm for image stabilization, which can support the camera for up to 6 seconds handheld, or up to 30 seconds for long exposure shooting on a tripod.

Another key feature is the Smart Snapshots feature which allows the HUAWEI Y9a to detect a subject through five shooting modes including children, pets, sports, flowers and landscapes along with over ten shooting scenarios such as playing, sports, jumping and cycling.

This allows the HUAWEI Y9a to intelligently predict the subject and the nature of the shot to adjust all the settings required for that perfect shot.

The camera setup also packs in EIS video stabilization for clearer recordings, particularly useful to keep up with today’s vlogging trends.

Topping it all off is the 16MP front camera with AI Beauty 5.1 algorithm. This algorithm tailors particularly according to age and gender, enhancing aspects like skin texture, eyebrows, and hair. It also adjusts the image if it’s too sharp, clears out any noise and even uses the circular flash for illumination.

All-day performance with SuperCharge

With more tasks being done on smartphones today, having a large battery has become a pre requisite. However, large batteries can also take a long time to recharge, which means a significant amount of time is spent in just recharging the phone. Huawei solves this problem with the HUAWEI Y9a’s 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge feature.

Usually seen on higher end devices, this feature allows the smartphone to charge up to nearly 70% in just 30 minutes, even for a battery as large as the HUAWEI Y9a’s 4200mAh battery giving users an uninterrupted session of extended use.

In addition to this, the HUAWEI AI Power Saving Technology further optimizes battery use for a better and longer user experience.

The HUAWEI Y9a also factors in the need for extra storage, packing in 128GB of storage that is perfect for large files, music, games, videos and a lot more. This can be expanded to 256GB with a memory card. Meanwhile, the HUAWEI Y9a also boasts 8GB of RAM for smoother performance while running multiple apps and even enabling a more efficient background multitasking experience.

Iconic Halo Ring design ID

Apart from its strong features, the HUAWEI Y9a also boasts a stellar design ID that can be seen on the front and back of the phone.

Upfront, the large 6.63 inch Ultra FullView display with an FHD resolution of 2400 x 1800 paves the way for an immersive viewing experience.

This is mainly attributed to its minimal bezels, which provides the HUAWEI Y9a with a screen-to-body ratio of 92.02%. However, the beauty of the design continues to the back of the phone with its Halo Ring design.

Reminiscent of the flagship HUAWEI Mate 30 series, this design ethos puts the camera hardware together surrounded by an outer ring engraved through a unique coating process, for a final look that’s not only trend setting and unique, but also aesthetically pleasing.

Overall, the HUAWEI Y9a boasts an ergonomic 3D arc design with a robust frame in a glossy, glass-like finish. Along the edge is the two-in-one fingerprint reader and power button, which adds to the streamlined look as well.

Super Experience with EMUI 10.1

Topping this all off is the EMUI 10.1 as a standard which brings a wide range of smart features for a seamless, intelligent experience.

This includes the video calling application HUAWEI MeeTime, Smart Collage for editing photos together, intuitive gesture controls for easier user interactions and even the Game Assistant for a more enhanced gaming experience.

Music lovers can also enjoy features like Party Mode, while gaming or watching movies is made more immersive with Ultra Shadow Enhancement that improves contrast and dynamic range.

The HUAWEI Y9a also comes with HUAWEI AppGallery preinstalled, to easily search and download all popular apps. Users can also download Petal Search, which complements the HUAWEI AppGallery and provides access to a million apps and is easy to use thanks to the search widget for the home screen.

The HUAWEI Y9a is not just any entry level smartphone. With its strong features and stellar design, it is one that is designed to stand out from the crowd, making it a powerful addition to Huawei’s Y series smartphones. Each feature is designed keeping the user in mind, promising them an experience like never before.