Precious Imafidon Unveiled as Nigeria’s delegate for Miss Independent Int’l 2024

The Face of Nigeria Beauty Pageant has unveiled Precious Ifeoma Imafidon as the delegate to represent Nigeria at the upcoming Miss Independent International Pageant competition, set to be held in Philippines in August 2024.

Hailing from Edo state, Precious Ifeoma is an undergraduate student currently pursuing a degree in Nursing at the College of Nursing in Obohia, Abia state. With a passion for beauty, intelligence, and philanthropy, she possesses all the attributes necessary to become a shining ambassador for Nigeria on the international stage.

The Miss Independent International Pageant competition is a highly anticipated event that brings together delegates from various countries worldwide. It provides a platform for young women to showcase their beauty, intellect, talent, and dedication to making a positive impact on society.

In reaction to her appointment, Precious said, “I am deeply honored to represent Nigeria at the Miss Independent International Pageant. This platform provides an invaluable opportunity to not only showcase our diverse culture and heritage but also to advocate for causes close to my heart, especially in the field of healthcare.”

Precious Ifeoma’s selection as Nigeria’s representative is a testament to her exceptional qualities and accomplishments. As a delegate, she will not only have the opportunity to compete for the prestigious Miss Independent International title but also promote Nigerian culture, tourism, and philanthropy on a global platform.

The Face of Nigeria Beauty Pageant has a remarkable track record of producing successful and influential beauty queens who have gone on to make significant contributions in various fields. Through meticulous selection processes and training, the pageant empowers young women and equips them with the skills they need to excel in their chosen endeavors.

The organizers of the Face of Nigeria Beauty Pageant express their pride and confidence in Precious Ifeoma as she embarks on this exciting journey. They believe that her intelligence, grace, and determination will make her a prominent representative of Nigeria and an inspiration to young women across the country.