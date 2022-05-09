Precious Nunana Defeats Lawrencia Aghoghorbia To Win 2022 Aboakyer Invitational Tennis Tournament

Precious Nunana played a great game to beat Lawrencia Aghoghorbia before winning the Ladies’ singles at the 2022 Aboakyer Invitational Tennis Tournament in Winneba over the weekend.

The rising tennis star won 6-1, 7-5 at the National Sports College Court.

Starting her game slowly, she charge as the game progressed, giving Aghohorbia, the lanky emerging star difficult moments, and steadied herself to stretch the second set to a cliffhanger.

The LOC for African Games 2023 partnered with the Ghana Tennis Federation to stage the tournament in Winneba to climax the celebration of the 2022 Aboakyer festival.

Nunana secured an emphatic 6-1, 6-0 first-round victory over Jessica Adjetey. The 21-year-old proceeded with a triumphant 6-3, 4-1 win over Cyndy Aidoo in the second, and went on to the final.