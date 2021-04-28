

Madam Constance Elizabeth Swaniker, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Design and Technology Institute (DTI), has said that achieving excellent results in any field of endeavour required high skills of accuracy and quality.

She said some people did not pay attention to precision and quality which were requisite tools in obtaining excellent outcomes, thereby producing low standard products, a situation not healthy for the growth of any industry

Madam Swaniker, who was speaking at the launch of DTI’s Precision and Quality (PQ) programme at the Ho Technical University (HTU) in the Volta region, urged industry players not to compromise on quality and precision.

The programme was designed by DTI in conjunction with the Mastercard Foundation.

The CEO said companies stood the chance to experience less material wastage, consistent quality, efficiency, good reputation among others when they continued to execute their work qualitatively and precisely.

“Industries claim to be experiencing a lack of labour market-relevant skills resulting from inadequate and low-quality training. This “skill mismatch” or “skill shortage” problem is not unique to Ghana, with industry leaders across the continent consistently noting a lack of skills as a key constraint to doing business.”

She said the “PQ curriculum developed by industry and certified by COTVET seeks to equip TVET Universities to train young people with industry-relevant skills to meet industry standards of performance and position Master Craft Persons (MCPs) and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to operate their businesses in an organised, safe and healthy environment for growth to create more jobs.”

Madam Swaniker said the public financing approach and general lack of incentives to improve Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country helped to perpetuate a supply-driven, low-quality skills system that responded very poorly to the needs of the economy and especially its growth.

There is the need to bridge the gap between academia and industry, she said, adding, effective collaboration between academia, public institutions, the private sector and policymakers would help to deal with poor industry standards, proper certification and a sound policy regulatory framework and to ensure real growth

Madam Swaniker called on the students to take advantage of industry internships to acquire more skills that would help position them in the job market, adding that industries required certain precision and quality in everything that they do.

She said an industrial internship was important to acquire relevant job experience, build soft skills, guide career goals, create a professional network, build a strong resume and get possible employment opportunities.

Professor Ben Honyenugah, Vice-Chancellor of HTU, who chaired the event commended Madam Swaniker for her continued support to the University and starting the PQ programme with the institution.

He described the programme as a “curriculum enriching approach” to beef up the skills of the students and prepare them to compete favourably in the business world.

Professor Honyenugah entreated the students to take advantage of the programme to add value to themselves, saying “ the value you add to yourself today will go a long way to position you as a gem of HTU.”

The PQ programme which has been introduced in the University’s curriculum will be starting from this semester with four Departments for the initial phase of the project.

The Departments include; Fashion Design and Textile, Agriculture Engineering, Building Technology and Mechanical Engineering.

The PQ curriculum has five modules including; Change to grow, process integration, people and team development, Health and safety in the workplace, Managing quality and customer relations.

The modules would be taught in the second semester of the second year to let students have appreciable knowledge in the course they are studying and some level of exposure in the industry to make it easy for them to relate the PQ contents to practice.

The programme which is a 40 credit hour course would earn the students a special certificate to be awarded by the Commission for TVET and recognised by industry players.