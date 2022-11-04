Predecessors Awards Worldwide Launches 5-Star Project In Johannesburg

Following the historic Prestigious Annual Predecessors Awards which honored 25 heroes on September 21 in Ghana, the organizers began a four-country launch of a 5-Star Project in Johannesburg, on Sunday October 30, 2022.

Unveiling the projects, the Global President of Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations (Rain Foundations) – Mr. George Kingsley Acquah ESQ delighted the guests as he touched on the Legacy, Foundation, Authority, Successor, and Appreciation Projects.

In attendance were various influencers from different generations and walks of life. A special highlight of the occasion was the maiden launch of EMERGE, a book by Babusi Sibanyoni, a young South African leader, philanthropist and entrepreneur.

Speaking with the renowned Ghanaian writer and Founding President of Rain Foundations, Raphaelle Antwi, he mentioned that after the South Africa launch, the team would launch the Project in Ghana, France and USA.

The sixteen-member delegates from Ghana included members of Rain Foundations and Happy Health Haven – Organizers of Predecessors Awards Worldwide.

The Predecessors Awards Worldwide 5-Star Project will be kickstarted in the year 2023.