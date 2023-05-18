Predictors Den To Host Second Edition Of Cheetah Cup

16 teams from 7 African countries, including host Ghana, Benin, Ivory Coast, Togo, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali will compete in the tournament.

The “CHEETAH CUP” is a youth soccer tournament introduced by Cheetah FC, as a response to similar global international youth soccer tournaments in Asia, Europe, and South America. It seeks to be one of the best youth tournaments in Africa.

Cheetah FC believes it is time for the rest of Africa to come to Ghana for a youth tournament.

Last year’s event saw 16 clubs from the 16 regions of Ghana participating, with Team Move FC from the western region emerging as champions of the first edition. It was a 7-day event, which saw over three hundred young talents competing among themselves and showcasing their talents. The tournament was spiced up with some side attractions, which included a FIFA Play Station competition, an eating competition and CHEE- ROAKE.

The MP for Awutu Senya West Constituency, HON. GIZELLA AKUSHIKA TETTEH-AGBOTUI and the chairman of the Central Region football association, Robert Duncan graced the Grande finale of the tournament.

Cheetah Cup will be held at The Yartel Okoso Park (Predators Den)-the home venue of Cheetah FC, in Senya Beraku in the Central Region of Ghana. The third week of August is the traditional festival period for the people of Senya Beraku. The Senya Beraku Akumase festival is a week-long traditional festival that is celebrated in the third week of August each year. During the festival, natives of Senya and others travel from around the country and abroad to celebrate the festival. The Cheetah Cup is in collaboration with the community to help in the celebration of the festival.

Over 400 young talented players from the 16 regions of Ghana and other African countries are expected to participate in this U16 Soccer Fiesta.

The second edition of the Cheetah Cup tournament (U-16) comes off from 14th-20th August 2023 in Senya Beraku.

The games will be live on Media 7