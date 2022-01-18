Prefos Limited supports the needy

Prefos Limited, a Kumasi-based electrical engineering company, has donated various food items and hospital consumables to the Kumasi Children’s Home and the Manhyia government hospital.

The items worth over GHS 30,000.00, included assorted soft drinks, biscuits, diapers, nose masks, rice, cooking oil, hand sanitizers, wheelbarrows, soaps, dustbins, scrubbing brushes and others.

The donation, which formed part of the activities marking the 31st anniversary celebration of the only company which assembles street light bulbs in the country, coincided with awards and thanksgiving service for some staff members who contributed to the growth and progress of the company.

Mrs Philomena Owusu Ansah, an Administrator of the company, speaking at the ceremony said the donation, which had been an annual affair, was part of the social responsibility initiatives of the company.

She said Prefos, which assembled street light bulbs locally, had over the years worked with the government and the various district assemblies to provide lightning to improve security in communities across the country.

Mrs Owusu Ansah said the company was partnering its counterpart in Egypt to assemble LED street lamps locally in the country.

Plans are also advanced to extend its services to Sierra Leone this year.

She said the awards were to recognize the significant contributions of members of staff to the progress of the company over the years.

Over 20 members of staff received various awards such as deep freezers, television sets, cars, cash and others.

Mrs Owusu Ansah said the company would continue to collaborate with the government to ensure that all the streets in the country had lights to ensure the security of the people.

Mr Emmanuel Nyankobaa, Presiding Member of the Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly in Accra, commended the company for its continued support to the various district and municipal assemblies over the years.

He said the local assembling of street light bulbs had not only helped to create employment for the youth, but also assisted the government to provide light to communities to improve security.