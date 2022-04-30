Pregnant, Nursing Mothers In Oti Advised To Eat Eggs

Madam Comfort Kyerewa Acheampong, Coordinator of the Ghana National Egg Campaign Secretariat [GNECS], has urged pregnant women and nursing mothers to add eggs as part of protein requirement in the preparation of household meals.

Madam Acheampong made this during a one-day training workshop for egg sellers and nutrition officers in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

She dispelled rumours and myths surrounding the consumption of eggs, adding that eggs could be added to prepare varieties of foods high in nutrition for good growth.

She dismissed the myth that consumption of eggs was associated with obesity and emphasized that eggs were particularly good for the health of children and advised parents to add eggs to their meals since it helped to build good brain functions.

Mr Samuel Kwatia , of the Ghana Standard Authority [GSA] speaking on the general requirements for eggs, told the Ghana News Agency [GNA] that, eggs -in-shell should not be damaged and must not contain visible foreign material at candling.

He said eggs should not have a soiled shell except in a specific category, an odour, surface moisture, should not be musty and adulterated.

He said standardisation was necessary for both poultry farmers and sellers to ensure consumer protection and satisfaction and offer the opportunity to producers to be rewarded for producing good quality products.

Mr David Yentumi Afram and some beneficiaries expressed gratitude to standards for edible eggs-in-shell, which was organized by the Ghana National Egg Campaign Secretariat.

The forum was attended by stakeholders across Oti region in the poultry production and supply value chain including feed Millers poultry farmers, eggs sellers and input dealers.