Road
Road

The Communities along the coast of the Ada East District have called on the District Assembly to fix their feeder road to save the lives of pregnant women in the area.

The road that links the coastal Communities to Ada Foah according to the commuters had been in deplorable state for decades now, and all efforts to bring it back to shape proved futile.

The Residents stated during an open forum organised by the District Assembly at Anyakpor, a suburb of Ada.

The Residents told the District Assembly Officials that the road from Ada Foah Clinic Junction to Totope was terrible and pregnant women either gave birth on the way or died before getting to health centres.

Mr Abraham Tetteh Darko, a community member said, “we have been calling on you the assembly, our MP and even the government for decades now, you keep promising us that you will fix this road and nothing has been done since.”

Mr Godwin Agudey, Presiding Member of the Ada East District Assembly asked the communities to exercise patience as the government’s attention would be drawn to address the challenge.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleAshanti Region: Two hospitalized after attack by bees in Nsuta
Next articleTwo blind brothers at Edubiase cry for help
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here