Pregnant women encouraged to seek early ante-natal care

Avoid self-care, and seek ante-natal care Mrs Evelyn Duah, Executive Director of the Fortitude Child Support Foundation, a not-for-profit organization, has encouraged pregnant women.

She urged pregnant women to seek early care for any discomfort they might experience and underscored the need to visit the midwife on schedule to prevent serious complications and have safe and healthy babies.

Mrs Duah stated during a visit to spend Christmas and interact with over 40 expectant mothers at Adukrom Health Centre. The Foundation donated several items including diapers, baby oil, powder, wipes, liquid soaps, and disinfectants to the health center.

“As a Foundation that supports child and maternal health care, we deemed it fit to extend love to these pregnant women, and to encourage them to take good care of themselves and the unborn child,” she said.

Madam Kate Dansobea Agyei, a Senior Midwife at the facility who received the items on behalf of the mothers, commended the foundation for the gesture.

She said it will motivate mothers to attend antenatal clinics and improve the quality of the maternal and child health clinic.

Ms Cecilia Frimpong, a 23-year-old expectant mother, who was excited about the donation and interaction with members of the foundation said “it has exposed her to issues surrounding pregnancy and other related issues as she is carrying her first pregnancy”.

Meanwhile, the authorities at Adukrom Health Centre have called for benevolent institutions and individuals to support the facelift of the facility in the Akuapem North Municipal District in the Eastern Region.

The 46-year-old facility attends to between 800-1,200 patients per month, with a staff strength of 41.

Ms. Ellen Tekor Abbey, the Physician Assistant in Charge of the facility, also called on the government, other organizations, and philanthropists to aid the health centre.

She said apart from the general renovations, the center needs additional medical instruments such as suturing, and dressing sets, among others.