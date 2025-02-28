Preliminary Objective Assessment of the “2024 Election Review Committee’s Report” Commissioned by Ashanti Regional Executive Committee of NPP

After careful study of the Investigative Report by the 2024 Election Review Committee of the Ashanti Region, the following genuine concerns have been raised:

1. The “Political Intentions” behind the research project seem to be 100% bias towards an “agenda” in the interest of a particular group of people within the NPP.

2. The strategy adopted was to whitewash certain people at the detriment of former President Nana Akufo-Addo, and other potential Flagbearer aspirants ahead of the 2026 Presidential Primary of the party.

3. The Methodology adopted was completely inconsistent with the best practices and research standards.

4. The Demographic Data/Profile, and the nature of the Respondents were completely UNKNOWN, creating serious doubts on the Report.

5. The Sample Size and Sampling Procedure were completely missing.

6. The nature of the Research Instrument was unknown in the Report.

7. Some of the Information captured in the Report could be half-truth, aimed at deliberately creating undue advantage for a particular Flagbearer Hopeful, and this has the tendency to further create divisions within the New Patriotic Party(NPP).

Finally, the conclusion drawn from the investigations lack needed maximum Research Integrity.

We all have an interest as to who should lead the party for the 2028 general election, however, let’s create fairness and the right enabling environment for everyone within the party.

Issued By:

Razak Kojo Opoku

Founding President of UP Tradition Institute.