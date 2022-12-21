Premier Awards: Trey La wins Hip-hop Artiste of the Year

Rap sensation Dumenu Charles Selorm, known by his stage name Trey La has been adjudged the Hip-hop Artiste of the Year at the maiden edition of the Premier Awards.

The “God is a Rapper,” hitmaker beat competition from some of the top emerging rappers in the country to walk away with the coveted rap accolade at the awards ceremony held at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Hall in Accra.

Trey La after receiving the award expressed gratitude to the organizers for recognizing the impact he was making in the arts industry.

“I want to thank the event organisers for recognizing my efforts in the music industry as it will further encourage me to excel in my craft.

“It has been a long road to greatness but we are gradually making strides and I will get there,” he said.

Trey La recently dropped another groundbreaking jam “Oh Ghana,” which is gradually making waves in the country.