Premier, Division One league clubs to receive 1,980 boots from GFA

Big boost for Ghana Premier League and Division One league clubs as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announces to supply 1,980 Puma football boots to the teams annually.

Mr Kurt Okraku, GFA President, disclosed this mouthwatering intervention at the 28th Ordinary Congress held at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence at Prampram on Tuesday.

He explained that each of the 18 Premier League clubs would receive 30 pair of boots, totaling 540 whilst the 48 teams in the lower tier also gets 30 pairs each, accumulating to 1440 boots for a period of four years.

The GFA President said, this intervention was in his quest to reduce cost incurred by clubs in running the game.

In a related development, Division One league clubs would receive fuel vouchers worth Ghc10,000 from GOIL to reduce the teams’ transportation cost from January 2023.