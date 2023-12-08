Premier League action on the go with Showmax festive football extravaganza

8 December 2023: Get ready for a December like never before as Showmax amps up the excitement with a thrilling line-up of Premier League fixtures. But here’s the game-changer – now you can take the Premier League with you wherever you go with Showmax Pro Mobile, courtesy of SuperSport.

Picture this, watching your favourite teams go head-to-head on the beach, while out shopping, or even during a festive family lunch. Showmax Pro Mobile is your ultimate companion for live football, delivering the thrill right to your fingertips.

Get ready for an unmissable line-up of live Premier League action, bringing the excitement of the beautiful game to your holiday season. From the clash of titans to the underdog surprises, Showmax Pro Mobile has you covered with an array of fixtures, including:

Sunday, 10 December:

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Brighton vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Sheffield United vs Brentford

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Friday 15 December: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

Saturday 16 December:

Bournemouth vs Luton

Chelsea vs Sheffield United Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Newcastle vs Fulham

Burnley vs Everton

Sunday 17 December:

Arsenal vs Brighton

Brentford vs Aston Villa

West Ham vs Wolves

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Thursday 21 December: Crystal Palace vs Brighton

Friday 22 December:

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Saturday 23 December

West Ham vs Manchester United Fulham vs Burnley

Luton vs Newcastle

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Tottenham vs Everton

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Sunday 24 December: Wolves vs Chelsea

Tuesday 26 December:

Newcastle vs Nottingham

Forest Bournemouth vs Fulham Sheffield

United vs Luton

Burnley vs Liverpool

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Wednesday 27 December: Brentford vs Wolves Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Everton vs Manchester City

Thursday 28 December: Brighton vs Tottenham Arsenal vs West Ham

Saturday 30 December:

Luton vs Chelsea

Aston Villa vs Burnley

Crystal Palace vs Brentford

Manchester City vs Sheffield United Wolves vs Everton

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

Sunday 31 December:

Fulham vs Arsenal

Tottenham vs Bournemouth

Sign up for Showmax Pro Mobile today and make your December unforgettable with the Premier League always at your side. Watch live matches seamlessly, wherever you go.