Premier League action on the go with Showmax festive football extravaganza

8 December 2023: Get ready for a December like never before as Showmax amps up the excitement with a thrilling line-up of Premier League fixtures. But here’s the game-changer – now you can take the Premier League with you wherever you go with Showmax Pro Mobile, courtesy of SuperSport.
Picture this, watching your favourite teams go head-to-head on the beach, while out shopping, or even during a festive family lunch. Showmax Pro Mobile is your ultimate companion for live football, delivering the thrill right to your fingertips.
Get ready for an unmissable line-up of live Premier League action, bringing the excitement of the beautiful game to your holiday season. From the clash of titans to the underdog surprises, Showmax Pro Mobile has you covered with an array of fixtures, including:
Sunday, 10 December:
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Brighton vs Burnley
Manchester United vs Bournemouth
Sheffield United vs Brentford
Wolves vs Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Friday 15 December: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham
Saturday 16 December:
Bournemouth vs Luton
Chelsea vs Sheffield United Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Newcastle vs Fulham
Burnley vs Everton
Sunday 17 December:
Arsenal vs Brighton
Brentford vs Aston Villa
West Ham vs Wolves
Liverpool vs Manchester United
Thursday 21 December: Crystal Palace vs Brighton
Friday 22 December:
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Saturday 23 December
West Ham vs Manchester United Fulham vs Burnley
Luton vs Newcastle
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Tottenham vs Everton
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Sunday 24 December: Wolves vs Chelsea
Tuesday 26 December:
Newcastle vs Nottingham
Forest Bournemouth vs Fulham Sheffield
United vs Luton
Burnley vs Liverpool
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Wednesday 27 December: Brentford vs Wolves Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Everton vs Manchester City
Thursday 28 December: Brighton vs Tottenham Arsenal vs West Ham
Saturday 30 December:
Luton vs Chelsea
Aston Villa vs Burnley
Crystal Palace vs Brentford
Manchester City vs Sheffield United Wolves vs Everton
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
Sunday 31 December:
Fulham vs Arsenal
Tottenham vs Bournemouth
Sign up for Showmax Pro Mobile today and make your December unforgettable with the Premier League always at your side. Watch live matches seamlessly, wherever you go.