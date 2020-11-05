Ghana Premier League clubs have up to Friday, November 6, to submit their squad list and strips (official and reserve colours) for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said the squad list should include the position of players, team captain, and jersey numbers adding that registered jersey numbers would remain unchanged for the season.

The GFA has over the past few weeks embarked upon various programmes and events in the lead up to the season.

Referees, Match Commissioners, TMS managers, Venue Media Officers, Club Media Officers and safety and Security officers of clubs have undergone training as part of preparations for the new season.

The Ghana Premier League would kick off on Saturday, November 14.