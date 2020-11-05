The Ghana Football Association (GFA), will this weekend organise a Technical, Integrity, and Competition Management System (CMS), training for Referees and Assistant Referees selected for the Ghana Premier League.



The training programme would be held at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram from Friday, November 6 to Sunday, November 8.

The training would take them through the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Law 11 (Positioning and reading of the game and practical training (Integrated training with players) and the use of the new Communication gadgets purchased for the season to enhance their output on the field.

The Referees would also undergo integrity training and pick ethical lessons, in conformity with the GFA protect football campaign.

Mr. Francis Adu Information Technology Director of GFA would take them through the application of the Competitions Management System (CMS) to file their match report.

This training is part of preparations for the new Ghana Premier League season that will kick off on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

