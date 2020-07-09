Money is changing the face of the Ghana Premier League in recent years. Major sources of revenue for these clubs are gate and match day income, sale of paraphernalia, player transfers and other businesses.

In the top ten most valuable clubs in Ghana compiled by Saddick Obama Adams of Angel Broadcasting network, West African Football Academy was ranked first as the most valuable football club in Ghana at the expense of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.

The criteria for the ranking was based on valuation of assets of the club, including lands, infrastructure, players and other assets linked to the individual clubs.

Note: some of the clubs couldn’t provide their informations for them as part of this exercise. So the clubs who provides their informations that was ranked

Check the list below:

1.West African Football Academy ($19m)

WAFA

The Sogakope-based West African Football Academy is ranked the most valuable club in the West African country worth $19m.

The club’s assets include a fully furnished administration block,fully furnished gym, game center worth ¢1billion, 4 training pitches,150 dormitories, school complex, two dinning halls, cold store, junior staff quarters, 4-room mechanic shop, swimming pool,16 registered cars

among others.

2.Obuasi AshantiGold ($13m)

AshGold

The Obuasi based club is ranked the 2nd most valuable club in Ghana.

The miners can boast of the Len Cay Sports Stadium worth GH¢10.6million,two club houses, two secretariats, three bedroom house for the head coach, an apartment for the CEO worth 410000, 10plots of land and two team buses amounting to $13m.

3.Legon Cities ($9.3m)

Legon cities

Legon Cities has 32 first team players worth GH¢8.06m, a fully furnished modern gym costing about GH¢603,000, owns the most expensive team bus in the country worth 1.12million,a 9-bedroom club house located at East Legon, a coastal bus, a training facility located at Oyarifa worth ¢320,000 and the club secretariat is worth ¢16.8m located at airport.

4. Hearts of Oak ($5.3m)

Accra Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak is the 4th most valuable club in Ghana surpassing arch rivals, Kumasi Asante Kotoko who are ranked 6th.

The 2004 CAF Confederations Cup winners can boast of a Secretariat worth GH¢12.159, the Pobiman project which consists of 80 plots of lands worth GH¢ 4.101m, a new team bus worth GH¢445,000.00, Other three cars 170,000.00 and has the most expensive squad in Ghana worth GH¢13.6m.

5.Liberty Professionals($4.31m)

Liberty Professionals

The Dansoman based club boasts of an ultramodern gym, training facility, two club houses located at Damsoman, team buses, training pitches and two secretariats together with worth of players amounting to $4.31m.

6.Asante Kotoko ($4.3m)

Asante kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is ranked 6th most valuable club in Ghana worth $4.3m. The Porcupine Warriors habe an 18 uncompleted bedroom worth GH¢3.8m, 25acres of land worth GH¢5.2m, two training pitches worth GH¢1.2m, a Nissan Pathfinder worth GH¢220,000, a Mercedes Benz worth GH¢325,000, two KIA Sportage costing GH¢170,000, a Hyundai bus costing GH¢75,000gh, club house worth GH¢550,000, club secretariat worth GH¢ 755,000.00, Hyundai Universe bus costing GH¢ 605,000.00 among others.

7.Karela United and Medeama SC ($4.10m)

Karela United

The Anyinase club which is part of Karela holdings comprises of Karela oil and gas, Karela farms, Karela resorts and hotels.

The club can boast of a 30 acres of land, coastal team bus, car for coach together with club secretariat, players of senior team and junior team which sums up to $4.10m.

Medeama SC ($4.10m)

The two times MTN FA Cup winners were ranked 7 most valuable club in Ghana as same as Karela United.

The team asserts includes; 16 acres of land valued at GHc 1.2m, their secretarie worth GHc 1.7m The club house housing over 30 players, 18 rooms valued at GHc 4.6m.Three story building apartment for the coach valued at GHc 5.79.000 and Medeama FM valued at GHc 1.7m.

The senior team players valued at 1.95 million euros and the junior team valued at GHc.300.00.

The Toyota Hyundai car for the coach valued at GHc 250.000, and the CEO Hyundai car valued at GHc 180.000.

Their two team the first team bus valued at GHc 1.2m and the second valued at GHc 120.

8.Bechem United ($3.1m)

Bechem United

The 2016 FA cup winners can boast of two Toyota land cruisers, a semi furnished gym, club secretariat, two coastal buses, Hyundai bus, a 6,000 seater capacity stadium and a 200 acre cashew farm amounting to $3.1m.

9.Berekum Chelsea ($2.9m)

Berekum Chelsea

2012 CAF Champions league quarter finalists are 9th most valuable club in Ghana.The club under Mr Kyeremeh has been able to acquire 1 training pitch worth GH¢195,000 a functional secretariat worth GH¢ 97,000, a KIA 28seater Team bus worth GH¢ l159,600, a semi furnished gym costing GH¢80,000,a club house with a swimming pool and 15 rooms worth GH¢550,000,12acres of land among others.

Total of assets 9.5m

Players value -¢8m(senior team)

Most valuable player in the team (Zakaria Fuseini) £125,000

Total Assets=¢9.5m/$2.9m.

10. Aduana Stars ($2.69m)

Aduana Stars

The 2010 Ghana premier league champions are ranked 10th most valuable team in Ghana.The team’s assests includes a three story building secretariat worth ¢800,000, a team bus worth ¢410,000.00, a registered Toyota Corolla for the coach worth ¢35,000,Tata bus worth around ¢60,000,16acres of land (meant for a club house) which will cost ¢460,000.

Gh¢6.1515 (total of tangible)+£1.38m (worth of players)=¢9.0165m

Total worth ¢15.531m/ $2.694m.

