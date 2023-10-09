Premier League: Tottenham takes the lead, Arsenal defeats Manchester City

Tottenham stepped into the international break as Premier League leaders following Arsenal’s 1-0 home win over Manchester City on Sunday evening.

Gabriel Martinelli scored the goal that decided the game at the Emirates Stadium with four minutes left on the clock, as his deflected effort took a big deflection off Nathan Ake to completely wrongfoot City keeper Ederson and give Arsenal three huge points.

It was by no means a classic, but Arsenal deserved the win, given that City didn’t have a single shot on target.

It is the first time that Pep Guardiola’s men have lost consecutive league games since 2018, and they are clearly missing the suspended Rodri and the injured Kevin de Bruyne.

Tottenham went to the top of the table on Saturday night after playing for over 45 minutes with a player less to sneak a narrow 1-0 win away to Luton Town.

Yves Bissouma was sent off for a second yellow card in first-half injury time, but Micky Van de Ven’s first time effort put Spurs ahead early in the second half, and a couple of handy saves from Guglielmo Vicario kept a sprightly Luton out until the final whistle.

Brighton and Liverpool shared four goals with Mohamed Salah scoring in the 40th and 45th minutes to cancel out Simon Adingra’s 20th-minute opener from Brighton.

Lewis Dunk equalized from Solly March’s 78th-minute free kick, and Brighton almost claimed all three points when Ryan Gravenberch rattled the Liverpool crossbar four minutes later.

West Ham and Newcastle United also drew 2-2, with Ghana international Mohamed Kudus smashing home an 89th-minute equalizer to earn the home side a point.

Tomas Soucek continued his impressive recent scoring run in the eighth minute to put West Ham in front, only for Alexander Isak’s brace to overturn the score in five minutes, with goals after 57 and 62 minutes in another thrilling game.

The Midlands derby between Wolves and Aston Villa also lived up to expectations, with Hwang Hee-chan putting Wolves ahead in the 53rd minute, only for Pau Torres to level for Villa two minutes later.

A bad-tempered affair saw Wolves end with 10 men after Mario Lemina was send off in the 12th minute of added time, but the surprise was there was no red card sooner.

On Saturday, Manchester United looked to be set for another damaging home defeat in the 92nd minute of their match at home to Brentford after Mathias Jensen’s 28th-minute goal for the visitors.

However, Scott McTominay became the hero with goals in the 93rd and 97th minutes, with a volley and a header, to help ease some of the pressure on Erik ten Hag.

Chelsea’s recovery continued with a 4-1 win away to Burnley, who took an early lead thanks to Wilson Odobert and who had more shots in the game than Chelsea.

However, Mauricio Pochettino’s side were much more effective in front of goal, and Ameen Al-Dakhil’s 42nd-minute own goal leveled the score, before second-half efforts from Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson decided the game.

Crystal Palace keeper Sam Johnstone helped his side take a point with a 0-0 draw at home to Nottingham Forest as the visitors enjoyed the best chances.

Everton ended a run of four consecutive home defeats with a 3-0 win at home to Bournemouth.

James Garner, Jack Harrison and Abdoulaye Doucoure all scored as Everton dominated against a Bournemouth side that is still without a win all season, and whose coach Andoni Iraola must be coming under increasing pressure over the international break.

Sheffield United also remain winless after a 3-1 loss to Fulham, who took the points with goals from Bobby de Cordova-Reid, Wes Foderingham and Willian, although the result was overshadowed by Chris Basham’s broken ankle, which will keep him out for the rest of the season.