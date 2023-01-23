Premium Motors Ltd to fulfill promise to De-Luxy Professional Boxing League

Premium Motors, distributors of Renault cars in Ghana will on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 present brand new cars to Charles Tetteh who won the best boxer award and Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation, the best gym at the first season of the De-Luxy Professional Boxing League competition.

The presentation ceremony will be held at the Premium Motors office and showroom at Odorkor in Accra.

Jihad Hijazi MD of Premium Motors Ltd is very proud to contribute to the promotion of Ghana Boxing and changing the lives of boxers and coaches.

He feels that boxers are doing well putting Ghana on the World map, so they must be encouraged.

He urged boxers and their coaches and managers to be disciplined so that they can reach the top and crack at world titles.

He promised that the next edition of the League will be very exciting with prizes and wished that the fans and spectators a successful new season.

The De-Luxy Professional Boxing League is sponsored by De-Luxy Paint, Renault, Max Buy, Niche Cocoa, Techno and TCL.