Premium Motors Ltd to handover Renault cars to best boxer and best gym of De-Luxy Professional Boxing League

Premium Motors, distributors of Renault cars in Ghana will on Tuesday present brand new cars to Charles Tetteh who won the best boxer award and Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation, the best gym at the first season of the De-Luxy Professional Boxing League competition.

The presentation ceremony will be held at the Premium Motors office and showroom at Odorkor in Accra.

Alhaji Fadi Fattal, Group Director of Imax Media Promotions thanked the sponsor for their wonderful contribution to Ghana Boxing and hoped that other companies will come on board to support the most rewarding sports in the country.

He noted that boxers are doing well putting Ghana on the World map, so they must keep the tempo high.

He advised boxers and their coaches and managers to be disciplined and grab opportunities when they come.

He expressed that the Imax Media Promotions Professional Boxing League is a grand opportunity for local boxing and urged the participants to be serious and take it very seriously so that they can be in the continental and world rating.

He promised that the next edition of the League will be very exciting and wished that the fans and spectators will behave when they come to the boxing arena.

The De-Luxy Professional Boxing League is sponsored by Renault, Max Buy, Niche Cocoa, Techno and TCL.