Premium Vape Brand RELX Launches in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RELX, a premium vaping brand at the forefront of the e-cigarette evolution has now launched in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The e-cigarette brand is already available in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait – and has further plans to expand into the wider MENA region this year.

The Kingdom has announced new regulations, similar to those set across Europe, following the standard set up for e-cigarette packaging and labeling which was introduced in September 2020.

What sets RELX International apart from other e-cigarette brands is its innovation, design and quality – all of which is underpinned with a strong ethical stance. RELX International conducts its business with integrity, working with its partners to ensure its goods are strictly for adult smokers and vapers only.

RELX International products are designed at a cutting-edge research and development centre with extremely stringent inspection and rigorous quality control processes. It truly understands the needs of its adults consumers, and the products are designed to provide them with exceptional alternatives of the highest quality and the most satisfying user experience possible.

Furthermore, it strictly forbids recommending, marketing or selling e-cigarettes to both non-smokers/ vapers and underage consumers and has numerous initiatives in place to promote youth prevention agenda among stakeholders, commercial and business partners.

Fouad Barakat, KSA General Manager at RELX International, commented on the launch: “The MENA region is one of our category’s fastest growing markets, growing at a rate just short of 10% until 2024. Saudi Arabia is one of the region’s largest and most prosperous markets, hence the need for any brand to launch there if it wants to thrive and grow bigger.”

Founded in 2019, RELX International products are designed at a cutting-edge research and development centre with extremely stringent inspection and rigorous quality control processes. It truly understands the needs of its adult consumers and the products are designed to provide them with exceptional alternatives of the highest quality and the most satisfying user experience possible.

After much research, Bing Du founded RELX International, which is now Asia and China’s leading e-cigarette brand with presence in Asia, the UK, USA, Canada, New Zealand and Indonesia, among many other markets worldwide.

Vaping nicotine is set to replace smoking over the next 10 years and could see 1.6 million premature deaths avoided and 20.8 million quality adjusted years of life saved in the United States alone.1

With wide product offerings based around a consumer centric design, plus a wide flavour pool for different regional preferences, based on market insights, RELX International will also be releasing new seasonal flavours developed on a regular basis.

There are two products available:

RELX Infinity

The brand’s hero product, it comes with wireless charging and clicks into place with a built-in pogo pin all without wires. Its charging case slips easily into pockets (it is just 15mm in width) and delivers up to two to three full charges with its dual system in just 45 minutes time.

Engineered to improve a variety of aspects of the vaping experience such as sufficient amounts of vapour, comfortable temperature, optimal mouthfeel and sensitive activation, it is also bolstered with metallic seals, maze-like leak traps and silicone layers and 11 structural layers in total to help prevent e-liquid leakages and condensation.

RELX Nano2

RELX nano2 is a sleek, disposable device which features a user-friendly design. RELX nano offers RELX’s quality and technology standards at the lowest price point. This device is perfect if you’re a first-time e-cigarette user or if you’re looking for a compact and discreet vape pen.

For more information on RELX International please visit https://sa.relxnow.com

1 SCIENCE (13 Dec 2019 Vol. 366, Issue 6471) the latest claims that more than 8 million smokers will die prematurely from smoking cigarettes, not from the nicotine itself. Vaping nicotine to replace most smoking over the next 10 years could see 1.6 million premature deaths avoided and 20.8 million quality adjusted years of life saved in the US alone

