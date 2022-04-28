Premix diversion lands two in police grips

Two persons are in the custody of the Keta Police Command over their alleged involvement in a suspected diversion of premix fuel meant for the Nukpesekope Landing Beach Committee (LBC) in the Keta Municipality.

Jeffrey James-Ocloo, the Secretary, Nukpesekope LBC, and Seth Agbedam, the tanker driver, were arrested by the police on Tuesday while allegedly attempting to divert about 13,500 litres of fuel meant for fishermen at Nukpesekope.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt that some vigilant residents suspected foul play when the tanker, with registration number GT5422 Z, which was meant to deliver the fuel, drove away after making a quick stop in the area, compelling the residents to trail it.

They later alerted the police with whose support the tanker was intercepted around Abor and brought back to Keta.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Leonard Abakah, the Keta Divisional Police Commander, who confirmed Tuesday’s incident to the GNA, said they had begun investigations into the matter.

He said the two suspects had been arrested to assist the police in investigations.

Mr Doe Seshie, the Chief Fisherman and Chairman of the LBC, told the GNA that had no knowledge of premix fuel delivery meant for the landing beach or any attempt to divert it.

He said the LBC had not had supplies for about two months and he had no information that a supply was coming.

The highly subsidised blend of fuel was made purposely for fishermen as government’s intervention to boost their productivity and improve their living standards.