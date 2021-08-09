Prempeh College’s 1997 Year-Group cut sod for teacher’s bungalow

The 1997 Year Group of Prempeh College has cut the sod for work to start on the construction of a four-unit two-bedroom teacher’s bungalow for the school.

The project, estimated at GHC1.000,000.00, will be funded through contributions from members of the Group as well as donations from benevolent corporate institutions and individuals.

Mr Victor Addai-Owusu, the General Secretary of the Group, said the move was in cognisance of the school’s tradition for old students to give back to their alma mater.

He recounted the immeasurable contributions of the old boys to the growth of the school and said he was excited about his Year-Group’s decision to add to the gains of the school by helping to check students who broke bounds.

Mr Addai-Owusu called on all his mates to show commitment to the project and appealed to corporate institutions to support the Group to complete the project.

Mr Timothy Adjetey, one of the architects in the Group, explained that the building was designed to blend into the beautiful architecture of the school.

He said though the task was an arduous one, he believed that if all members were committed to the project, it would become a reality.

Mr Aaron Attuah Gyau, the Headmaster of Prempeh College, said the project would help staff check students who broke bounds and assured of management’s support to see it to fruition.