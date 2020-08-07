Huawei has often covered its bases in the mid-range and entry-level markets, with affordably-priced models that carry cutting-edge proprietary technologies.

The recently released HUAWEI Y8p is a prime example and inherits the blistering performance, trendy designs and handy functions that are characteristic of the Y series. If you happen to live in Ghana, Pre-order and be among the first to enjoy the amazing HUAWEI Y8p.

The HUAWEI Y8p boasts a high-definition OLED screen, which represents a major enhancement over its predecessors.

Despite its sleek, slender body, it manages to pack a powerful, AI-bolstered 48MP triple AI camera system and 4,000 mAh battery.

Software-wise, its EMUI10.1 operating system offers fluid performance at all times. Two stylish color schemes, Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black, are the icing on the cake.

And if you were under the impression that these attributes could only describe a rather expensive phone, you’ll be stunned to learn that it only retails at GH¢1,259.00.

All-Powerful 48MP AI Triple Camera

Huawei’s Y series has always featured high-level mobile photography, having made ultra-sharp 48MP shooting accessible to a wider user base. The all-new Y8p is set to further this trend, providing high-quality sensors and AI algorithms to ensure that every shot, even those taken on a spontaneous whim, is Instagram-ready.

The HUAWEI Y8p’s 48MP AI Triple camera consists of a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and 2MP depth lens, and is ideal for versatile daily shooting scenarios, with a number of shooting modes.

If you’re a night owl, you’ll especially love Night mode, as it allows you to take dazzling nighttime photos without the need for a tripod, made possible by the highly photosensitive 1/2-inch sensor.

The quick, non-so-technical explanation is that photography which is the art of leveraging and manipulating light. The larger the sensor’s photon-capture area, the more light the camera catches, and the better the imaging quality.

As a result, smartphone brands have scrambled to incorporate ever-larger sensors, and the HUAWEI Y8p, though ostensibly a budget phone, is among the leaders in this field.

The Portrait mode makes it easy to capture beautiful portrait shots, and its wide-angle mode effortlessly fits a ravishing dinner spread within the frame.

Meanwhile, the Master AI is capable of recognizing up to 22 scenes and optimizing the settings for the perfect shot.

Excellent Software and Hardware

The HUAWEI Y8p comes with a large storage of 128GB along with 6GB of RAM to ensure smooth performance.

It also sports a massive 4000 mAh battery for long lasting performance. At its heart, the HUAWEI Y8p is powered by Huawei’s self-developed Kirin 710F chipset, a mid-range product with laudable performance, as evidenced by its octa-core architecture that includes four high-performing “big cores” and four power-efficient “little cores”.

The chipset works hand-in-glove with the newly updated EMUI 10.1 OS, facilitating in-depth software-hardware collaboration for fluid navigation on the phone.

Gaming is not an issue, either, with expert-level support from its very own GPU Turbo technology, which effectively accelerates graphics processing while reducing power consumption.

6.3″ HD OLED Dewdrop Display

The HUAWEI Y8p houses a 6.3-inch 2400×1080 OLED display that’s framed by ultra-narrow bezels, creating an expansive, sharp viewing experience.

Its dewdrop-shaped notch is home to a 16MP front camera, which also provides for versatile photography, with its own Portrait and Night selfie modes.

The OLED display also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor, designed for fast, easy screen unlocking. Although it sports a huge screen and a formidable 4,000 mAh battery, the HUAWEI Y8p is exceptionally slender and light (at only 163 grams, compared to the P40’s 175 grams), and offers a firm, comfortable grip.

It also boasts a 3D curved back design and comes in stunning colorways that are heavily inspired by nature. These include Breathing Crystal, Deep Sea Blue and Midnight Black.

The HUAWEI Y8p comes with HUAWEI Mobile Services and its own app platform, the HUAWEI AppGallery, which boasts a wide range of global and local apps making it the third largest app marketplace in the world.