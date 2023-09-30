Preparation Is Key To Success In Life

Before everything else, getting ready is the secret of success.

-Henry FORD

Life is a journey. Every journey begins with a destination in mind.

Embarking on a journey requires preparation. You need to know the routes to take and the things you would need to take along.

It is the reason sailors have a compass to guide them .Without a carefully thought out plan, there could be utter confusion and possible disastrous consequences.

As a human being, no one could by any stretch of imagination know what is in your mind or what it is you want. That decision is entirely yours to make.

First, have a burning desire to achieve and succeed. Cast a vision for your life. This is your mental picture of your future life and the specific things you want.

Know that all things exist and that you have infinite possibilities. Everything you see in this world has been created twice. We have the mental creation and the physical creation.

“Thoughts are things”, it is said. We take inspired action to translate our mental pictures into their physical equivalent.

It’s important to pay attention to your thoughts because they could become your reality. Pay attention to your inner dialogue and internal conversations. Your external experiences are a reflection of your internal experiences.

Have the faith that what you want can be achieved. You cannot get what you don’t believe you can get.

It’s not enough to cast a vision, you need to come up with a blueprint for its achievement. Your blueprint should clearly state the steps you would take to get you there. Give a deadline for the achievement of your vision.

Getting from where you are to where you want to be entails preparation and getting ready. Even if you’re talented, to excel would require regular practice.

Your talent, abilities, capabilities and skills count. This applies to all areas of human endeavor.

Commit to life-long learning. Get a mentor or coach to guide you along the way. These are people who have the kind of success you want. They are your icons and heroes who have the expertise to coach you on to success.

Read books relevant to your chosen career or profession. Read self-help books to soak up knowledge that you can apply to become the very best version of yourself.

Listen to audiotapes, podcasts, and attend seminars and workshops organized by the experts. You can attend their online courses as well as watch their video programmes.

You’ve got to pursue your vision with passion, ambition, determination and unwavering enthusiasm. Focus on the activities that can catapult you to your success zone. Do not allow anything to distract you and take your eye off your goal.

To help you on your success journey, surround yourself with the people who have the kind of success you want. These are also the people you admire. Look out for their success habits and integrate them into your life. Don’t allow naysayers and toxic people into your life; they are dream killers.

You have the same 24 hours a day like everyone else. The rich do have more than you have. Focus on key results areas. Prioritize your time to maximize results.

Be your own cheerleader. Celebrate your little successes. Daily improvements over time will give you stunning results.

Silence your critics with your achievements and success. And be proud that you’re a value addition person.

This piece is an exposition of Henry Ford’s profound statement, “Before everything else, getting ready is the secret of success.”

Thanks for reading. Until then, dude.

Abundant Robert K. AWOLUGUTU,

Writer and author.