Preparation underway in Adonkwanta for 38th farmer’s day celebration

All is set for this year’s National Farmers Day celebration at Adonkwanta Junior High School park in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The theme for the 38th National Farmers Day Celebration is: “Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition.”

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the grounds for the occasion, Mr Emmanuel Minnah Municipal Agriculture Director said everything was set for the ceremony.

GNA sighted canopies and chairs for invited guests and award winners have been set up. Other exhibitors were putting finishing touches to their stance.

Mr Moses Tia, overall Krachi East Municipal best farmer for 2021, expressed satisfaction with preparations so far towards the celebration.

He said celebrating the day had exposed them to the agricultural potential of the Municipality and that they had been well informed about the ecosystem and climate conditions of the area.

He lauded the hospitable nature of the people in Adonkwanta, commending them for their religious tolerance.