Preparations Begins For Commonwealth Games

Mr. Evans Opoku Bobbie Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, and President of Africa Paralympics Committee (APC), Mr. Samson Deen, are in Luton, United Kingdom (UK) to prepare for Team Ghana’s Pre Games Training Camp ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The team, which includes the APC Communications Mr. Director Patrick Osei Agyeman and the Chief Director of the Ministry, Alhaji Hafiz Adam, toured facilities in Luton, where Team Ghana would base during the competition scheduled for July 28-August 8, this year.

Deputy Mayor of Luton – Councillor Ghulam Javel, High Sheriff of Bedfordshire – Eric Masih, and former Councilor of Luton Maria Lovell joined the Team from Inspire Sports Village – CEO Helen Barnett and Deputy Mathew Hudson delivered the welcome message on behalf of the Mayor of Luton Councillor Mahmood Hussein and showed the team the facilities at the venue.

The delegation’s last port of call was at the residence of Ghana’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Papa Owusu Ankomah, who promised to coordinate affairs between Ghana and the United Kingdom to ensure smooth arrival and participation of the contingent.

Ghana would be hoping to make an impression at this year’s Commonwealth Games with two athletes, Deborah Acquah and Benjamin Azamati, who are ranked number one in the world in Women’s Long jump and Men’s 100m, respectively.