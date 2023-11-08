Preparations for women amputee football world cup off

Preparations have begun towards next year’s maiden amputee football world cup in Colombia.

Ernestay Disability and Sports Foundation, founders of the first and only women’s amputee football team in Ghana, has put together a set of programmes to keep the ladies in shape ahead of the competition.

According to Ernest Yaw Ayisi, President of Ernestay Disability and Sports Foundation, and a former member of the men’s amputee football team, the programmes are to ensure the ladies don’t lose fitness and form ahead of the competition in November 2024.

“We don’t want to wait till it’s time before preparing. Women are not involved in the Sport so we need to keep them active till then,” Ernest Ayisi disclosed.

He indicated that, since the formation of the first female amputee football team in 2020, he has ensured that the players don’t lose sight of the sport.

“Some of them get married and start focusing on family, therefore losing interest. So regular activities would keep them focused,” he reiterated.

He called on Ghanaians to rally behind the team for glory at the first-ever women’s amputee football World Cup.

The World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) has extended an invitation to member countries to participate in its maiden women’s amputee football world cup scheduled to take place from November 2-11, 2024.

Ghana is one of the countries participating in the competition as a result of the formation of a female team.

The team participated in an election 2020 peace match at the Accra Academy School.