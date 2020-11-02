Preparations are underway in the Techiman Municipality, the Bono Regional capital to host the 36th National Farmers Day, scheduled on Friday November 6.

The theme for this year’s farmer’s day celebration is “ensuring agricultural development under Covid-19; Challenges and opportunities”.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the Techiman Methodist Park, the venue, on Monday, all was set for the region to host the event.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) has officially opened the Agricultural Fair and Regional focus to enable farmers from the various regions to showcase their agricultural produce and potentials.

Several farmers from the various regions were sighted displaying varieties of crops and food stuffs, including; cassava, yam, maize as well as livestock and aquatic produce at the venue of the event.

In an interview with the GNA, Mr Henry Crentsil, the Eastern Regional Director for MOFA said farmers from the region were asked to showcase vegetables and spices which according to him were necessary ingredients required to build one’s immune system.

He said regular consumption of black and chili pepper, bay leaf, nutmeg, and mint could protect one from contracting the COVID-19, and asked Ghanaians to consume more spices.